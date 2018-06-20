New Delhi begins to sizzle, warm week ahead

The heat is set to rise in Delhi, with Met predicting maximum temperature likely to hover around 40 to 41 degrees on Wednesday

While air quality saw further improvement in entire National Capital Region, mercury soared by at least three degrees in the national capital in past 24 hours with Tuesday recording 39.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and is likely to rise further.

The heat is set to rise in Delhi, with Met predicting maximum temperature likely to hover around 40 to 41 degrees on Wednesday. Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degree Celsius, a notch below the season's average. At 41.3 degrees, Palam remained the warmest region in Delhi, while Ridge sizzled at 41 and Ayanagar at 40.7 degree Celsius. Gurugram was at 40 degrees.

"By the weekend, temperature will hover around 42 to 43 degrees in Delhi," said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. There are no chances of rains in Delhi for another week, while monsoon is still away.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi improved further with Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday was 121 on a scale of 0 to 500, against 171 on Monday, both considered moderate.

The AQI of Gurugram was 258 against 283 on Monday, both poor. In Noida. AQI was 135 against 166 on Monday. The humidity on Tuesday oscillated between 37 to 67 per cent. Monday's maximum temperature was 36.8 degrees, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature was 27.9 degrees, the season's average.

