New Delhi: Minor siblings drown in canal while playing cricket

Two minor brothers playing cricket near a a canal in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur today drowned after they went to fetch their ball that accidently fell into it, police said. Police were alerted around 11 am by a passerby, who saw two children drowning in Agra Canal near Lohia Pul. The children were rescued after two hours and were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The children were identified as Vishesh (12) and Abhishek (14). They lived with their parents in Bilashpur camp area of Badarpur, the police said. The children were playing cricket near the canal. Their ball fell in the canal and the younger sibling tried to retrieve it but slipped into the canal. His elder brother, who tried to rescue him, also fell in the canal, the police said. Their parents told police that the children were playing cricket after their school examinations.

