New Delhi witness heavy downpour, traffic congestion

national

Traffic congestion were reported in certain areas of the city due to waterlogging

Delhi Gate

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday morning witnessed heavy showers bringing relief from the sultry weather but also traffic congestion on the roads.

Few short intense spells of rain and thundershower activity is predicted for today. Light to moderate rainfall is likely till Wednesday, while on Thursday (August 8), the city will witness rain or thundershowers.

Traffic congestion were reported in certain areas of the city due to waterlogging.

According to private weather forecaster, Skymet weather, the showers can be attributed to the northward movement of Monsoon Trough, which is coming closer to Delhi and NCR area.

Skymet shared the status of the rainfalls on Twitter with a video that shows moderate showers in the city.

It’s raining real heavy back at #Noida! What’s the status of your place? #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather #DelhiTraffic @WhatsHotDelhi pic.twitter.com/jAHbPocEIB

One more video was shared by Skymet which shows heavyrainfalls at Anand Vihar in Delhi. IMD had predicted heavy rainfalls in Mumbai on 5th of August in city of Mumbai but surprisingly the prediction went wrong as the maximum city did not witness heavy rainfalls.

On Friday (August 9), skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm, the IMD said.

IMD said the city will have a "generally cloudy sky" and temperatures for the day are predicted at maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever