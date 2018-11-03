New details cast greater doubt on Lion Air's claims

international

The brand new plane plunged into the Java Sea early Monday, just minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board

Officials look with the data recorder of the flight. Pic/AFP

New details about the crashed Lion Air's jet previous flight have cast more doubt on the Indonesian airline's claim to have fixed technical problems, as hundreds of personnel searched the sea a fifth day Friday for victims and the plane's fuselage.

The brand new plane plunged into the Java Sea early Monday, just minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board. Herson, head of Bali-Nusa Tenggara Airport Authority, said the pilot on the plane's previous flight on Sunday requested to return to the airport not long after takeoff but then reported the problem had been resolved.

"In principle, all data we have obtained, including flight data and air navigation, and also from other sources, we find that there have indeed been problems with the plane", said Haryo Satmiko, deputy chairman of the National Transport Safety Committee.

