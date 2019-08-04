New England for Turf Club Trophy

other-sports

Of the eight runners in the fray, Imtiaz Sait and the in-form Awesome One from Deepesh Narredu's yard appear to be the top two contenders

Representational picture

Pune: The grade 3, Turf Club Trophy, for 4y & older top class horses, features as the prime event of Sunday's six-race card. Of the eight runners in the fray, the experienced New England from the stables of trainer Imtiaz Sait and the in-form Awesome One from Deepesh Narredu's yard appear to be the top two contenders.

Sitting at the top and bottom of the scales--La Rondine & Turning Point--are the two who can give a scare to the fancied duo if they can put their best foot forward, so the race may culminate in an exciting finish.

I expect New England (A Sandesh up) to prevail at the all-important end of the seven-furlong trip.

First race at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

Kia Ora Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Master Of Studies 1, Lambretta 2, Tiajin Honey 3.

Nelson River Plate - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Monk 1, Revelator 2, Periwinkle 3.

Nelson River Plate - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Enid Blyton 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Chephirah 3.

Moosa M Hoosein Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Bernice 1, Timeless Deeds 2, Finderhof 3.

Turf Club Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1400m)

New England 1, Awesome One 2, Turning Point 3.

Hurricane Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Castilian 1, Frieze 2, Hyannis 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Retained Asset (1-4) & Ithaca (2-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates