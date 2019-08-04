New England for Turf Club Trophy
Of the eight runners in the fray, Imtiaz Sait and the in-form Awesome One from Deepesh Narredu's yard appear to be the top two contenders
Pune: The grade 3, Turf Club Trophy, for 4y & older top class horses, features as the prime event of Sunday's six-race card. Of the eight runners in the fray, the experienced New England from the stables of trainer Imtiaz Sait and the in-form Awesome One from Deepesh Narredu's yard appear to be the top two contenders.
Sitting at the top and bottom of the scales--La Rondine & Turning Point--are the two who can give a scare to the fancied duo if they can put their best foot forward, so the race may culminate in an exciting finish.
I expect New England (A Sandesh up) to prevail at the all-important end of the seven-furlong trip.
First race at 2.30 pm.
Selections:
Kia Ora Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)
Master Of Studies 1, Lambretta 2, Tiajin Honey 3.
Nelson River Plate - Div I (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Monk 1, Revelator 2, Periwinkle 3.
Nelson River Plate - Div II (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)
Enid Blyton 1, Majestic Warrior 2, Chephirah 3.
Moosa M Hoosein Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Bernice 1, Timeless Deeds 2, Finderhof 3.
Turf Club Trophy - Gr 3 (For 4y&o; 1400m)
New England 1, Awesome One 2, Turning Point 3.
Hurricane Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Castilian 1, Frieze 2, Hyannis 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Retained Asset (1-4) & Ithaca (2-1)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6
Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races.
