New extreme heat policy introduced in Aus Open

A new extreme heat policy that dictates when it is safe to play will be introduced at next month's Australian Open to better deal with frequent oven-like conditions on court.

The "Heat Stress Scale" will be used for the first time at a Grand Slam to help prevent players from fainting and suffering exhaustion, relying on more weather-measuring devices.

New rules will allow for a 10-minute break between the second and third sets in women's singles matches when a four - on a scale of one to five - is recorded on the HSS prior to or during the first two sets of a match. Men will get a 10-minute breather after the third set if a four is reached.

