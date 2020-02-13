New faces unlikely in Arvind Kejriwal's government

New Delhi: The AAP said on Wednesday no decision has yet been taken on the names who will find a place in the new Cabinet, but sources said Arvind Kejriwal is likely to retain all the outgoing ministers.

According to reports, Raghav Chadha and Atishi were speculated to get cabinet berths after their outstanding performance in the Assembly polls. Manish Sisodia, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain are likely to be retained in the new AAP government, the sources said, adding that portfolios will be decided later.

Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister on February 16 for the third consecutive time at the historic Ramlila Maidan. Sisodia said all cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal at the event.

“I request the people of Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan in large numbers,” Sisodia said, adding that the ceremony will take place at 10 am. The AAP won 62 out of the total 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly while the BJP won eight.

Chacko blames late Dikshit for Cong defeat

A day after the party's rout in Delhi elections, the knives are out in the Congress with leaders blaming each other. AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko sought to put the blame of the party's decline on late chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi at the time. “The party's downfall started since 2013. The party lost in all subsequent elections thereafter and the new outfit AAP took away all the Congress votebank,” he said without naming Dikshit.

