New film The Nun from Conjuring universe to arrive on July 3 next year

Warner Bros has announced a new horror film from the 'Conjuring' universe, which hit the theatres next year. The new film has a release date set for July 3, 2019. The studio, however, has not yet revealed additional details of the project. The franchise currently includes The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016) and spin-offs Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017) and The Nun (2018).

The Nun will hit the theatres on September 7 this year. The studio also has The Conjuring 3 and its spin-off, called The Crooked Man in the works. The new film could be one of the two new films.

