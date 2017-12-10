New form of matter 'excitonium' discovered

Scientists have proven the existence of new form of matter called excitonium - which was first theorised almost 50 years ago

Scientists have proven the existence of new form of matter called excitonium - which was first theorised almost 50 years ago. Researchers from University of California Berkeley and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the US studied non-doped crystals of the transition metal dichalcogenide titanium diselenide.



Physicists say they've proven the existence of a new form of matter

"Ever since the term 'excitonium' was coined in the 1960s by Harvard theoretical physicist Bert Halperin, physicists have sought to demonstrate its existence," said Peter Abbamonte, professor at University of Illinois. "Since the 1970s, many experimentalists have published evidence of the existence of excitonium, but their findings were not definitive proof and could equally have been explained by a conventional structural phase transition," he said.

The findings, published in the journal Science, holds great promise for unlocking further quantum mechanical mysteries, researchers said. It could also shed light on the metal-insulator transition in band solids. Beyond that, possible applications of excitonium are speculative.

