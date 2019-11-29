New government promises farm loan waiver, 80 per cent job quota, Rs 1 Clinic

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Thursday laid out the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's plans to tackle unemployment and farmers' woes and announced its measures to provide standard education to children belonging to the economically weaker section. At a media briefing ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik and Sena's Eknath Shinde read out the details of the Common Minimum Program (CMP) of the alliance.

In the CMP, the MVA has promised complete loan waiver for the farmers. The government will also "provide cheap and efficient food for the common people in the state for Rs 10 only". To ensure good and affordable healthcare for all citizens 'One Rupee Clinic' will also be set up at the taluka level, facilitating all pathological tests, states the CMP.

"Super specialty hospitals and medical colleges shall be established in phased manner in all the districts. We shall provide health insurance cover to every citizen of the state," it mentions. On the issue of unemployment, the CMP states that the "process of filling all the vacant posts in the state government shall be initiated immediately."

Moreover, a fellowship shall be provided for educated unemployed youth and a law shall be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth. It further states that women's safety shall be the highest priority for the coalition government. "Girls from economically weaker sections shall be given free education. Working women hostels shall be constructed at the cities and district headquarters," adds the CMP.

