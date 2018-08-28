New HBO trailer tease give us a glimpse of 'Game of Thrones'

hollywood

HBO has released a new trailer tease, which is giving us all a glimpse of all the upcoming shows of 2019.

Game of Thrones still Picture Courtesy/@HBO

Its good news for all Game of Thrones fans! Brace yourselves; GoT will be back by 2019. HBO has given the first glimpse from the upcoming eighth and final season of its epic fantasy show Game of Thrones. The studio released a trailer video with sneak peeks from its upcoming slate of TV shows, that also prestige projects Big Little Lies, The Deuce and True Detective.

In the video, there is hardly anything new from Game of Thrones for the viewers but avid fans will be able to spot a scene from its upcoming season eight. The scene features the shows two pivotal characters -- Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa Stark(Sophie Turner) -- embracing each other at what fans suspect is Winterfell. At the end of the previous season, Jon, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister and others had left for Winterfell, hoping to stop the Army of the Dead.

The trailer also provides a glimpse of veteran actress Meryl Streep's role from the season two of Big Little Lies as the grieving mother of Alexander Skarsgard's Perry.

Apart from releasing a full-fledged teaser of True Detective season three, HBO also included scenes from the show in the overall trailer.

Also Read: Nathalie Emmanuel: Game Of Thrones Final Season Will Be Exciting, Heartbreaking

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI