New Hind win Purshottam Shield title

cricket

The Matunga side won the prestigious silverware despite conceding a first innings lead of 58 runs

The victorious New Hind Sporting Club with the winners' trophy

New Hind Sporting Club beat Dr DY Patil Sports Academy to win the Purshottam Shield final by 171 runs recently. The Matunga side won the prestigious silverware despite conceding a first innings lead of 58 runs.

New Hind's chief contributors in the first innings were Parikshit Valsangkar (63), Nehal Katakdhond (51) and Ravindra Jadhav (48). DY Patil's Prashant Bhoir and Iqbal Abdullah claimed three wickets apiece. In the batting department, DY Patil were well served by centurion Doraiswamy Subramanian, Aman Khan (80) and Kaustubh Pawar (60). Abdullah got into the thick of things again by scoring 52. New Hind's leg-spinner Parikshit Valsangkar claimed 5-94 while Katakdhond returned figures of 3-101.

New Hind went on the offensive in their second innings with their skipper Bhavin Thakkar following up his semi-final ton with another three-figure score. Karan Shah (85) and Siddhant Adhatrao (59) were the other principal scorers. DY Patil were bundled out for 149 thanks to Valsangkar's six-wicket burst and Katakdhond's 4-69.

