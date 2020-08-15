New house soon for Khloe, Tristan

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and basketball player Tristan Thompson are reportedly looking to move into a new house.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Khloe and Tristan plan to buy a house somewhere in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighbourhoods in California.

A source told the tabloid that Khloe and the NBA star have chosen to stay under one room in these COVID-19 times to co-parent their daughter, True, two, and also give their relationship another chance. "Tristan wants to prove to Khloe that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home," said a source.

Another source told the tabloid, "Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good."

Khloe and Tristan rekindled their romance after they split last year, as he cheated on her. Earlier this year, Khloe and Tristan were seen getting cosy at a birthday party. They even celebrated Khloe's 36th birthday at her Calabasas mansion in June and also on July 4.

