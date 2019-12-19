New innings of cricket based show Inside Edge sooner than expected

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Barely a fortnight into the release of the second season of Inside Edge, one would assume that the makers have put their feet up and are revelling in the clicks earned by the Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha starrer. But mid-day has learnt that the creative team, led by showrunner Karan Anshuman, is busy working on the post-production of the third season.

A source reveals, "The second and third seasons of the cricket drama were commissioned together. The actors were asked for bulk dates so that both editions could be simultaneously shot. Since Season 2 has been well-received, the makers want to cash in on its success by releasing the next instalment by mid-2020. The road ahead will see Aamir Bashir and Vivek's characters engaging in a power battle, and will also track the back-story of Angad Bedi's character."

Discussions regarding the fourth edition are apparently underway between the creative heads at Excel Entertainment and head honchos at Amazon Prime Video.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates