New iPhone 11 Pro launched with three rear cameras

Tech giant Apple Inc unveiled its next-generation model -- iPhone 11 Pro at its annual event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city California, on Tuesday. The latest model of the phone resembled its predecessor iPhone XS, but is known to stand out with its three rear cameras, The Verge was quoted by ANI.

One of the highlights of the phone is the three rear cameras with 4x optical zoom including the wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. The camera’s 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens in the new iPhone 11 pro offers a 120-degree field of view of the phone.

Talking about the phone’s photography features, it has a dedicated Night mode to improve performance in dark lighting which is automatically picked up while shooting in the dark. Another standout photography feature of this phone is its capablity of shooting 9 types of images; four short images, four secondary images, and one long exposure.

A new OLED panel has been added to the model’s 5.8-inch screen display, which is said to go up to an even brighter 1,200 units, a 2 million:1 contrast ratio, is energy efficient by 15 per cent. The new iPhone 11 Pro also has the A13 Bionic chip just as in iPhone 11, launched along with the model, which the company says has the fastest CPU and GPU ever used in a smartphone.

Moreover, the phone has a matte finish on its back and is available in colour such as green, space grey, silver, and gold. Apple also claimed the glass used on the display to be "toughest" ever to be used in a smartphone. The model’s battery life also has four hours better than XS model that was launched last year, along with a faster, 18W charger, the company said.

With all these features, the tech giant calls it “a Super Retina XDR display”, the branding of which was seen to be similar to the Pro Display XDR that they announced earlier this year. The iPhone 11 Pro was designed for people who are looking for the "most sophisticated technology," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The iPhone 11 Pro's pricing starts at USD 999 (approximately Rs 71,786) and preorders will be taken in from Friday, and will be shipped a week later from on September 20.

The new seventh generation Apple iPad is displayed during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019. Pic/AFP

The company also launched a new series of the Apple Watch, known as series 5 that has a new on-retina display which is always on. Also a new iPad model was launched with 10.2 inch display and a full-size smart keyboard, along with new services in the Apple TV and its gaming service Apple Arcade.

With inputs from ANI

