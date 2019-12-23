New look! Madhuri Dixit's husband Sriram Nene is looking younger in these pictures

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband Shriram Nene has grown facial fuzz and also had a funky hair cut. The doctor is looking younger. Now that he has turned producer, is acting on his mind as well? Mads and he are said to be holidaying.

She shared a picture and wrote, "It is all about the moments that take our breath away and etch memories into the fabric of our lives together (sic)."

It is all about the moments that take our breath away and etch memories into the fabric of our lives together... pic.twitter.com/KieUP2ZscF — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 21, 2019

Shriram also took to Instagram to share a series of selfies and wrote alongside, "Amazing how a beautiful day brings the best of everyone out...." Take a look:

The two walked down the aisle in 1999 and are parents to two sons, Arin and Rayaan. In October, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Madhuri has turned the producer for an upcoming Marathi film titled Panchak. Apart from the Aaja Nachle actor, the film is also produced by her husband and doctor Shriram Nene. The film which stars Adinath Kothare will be directed by Jayant Jathar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates