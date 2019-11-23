MENU

New Maharashtra government will be committed to state's development: Amit Shah

Updated: Nov 23, 2019, 09:22 IST | PTI | New Delhi

Amit Shah congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Twitter.

Amit Shah
Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that the new Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister in the early morning on Saturday, will scale new heights of development. Shah tweeted his congratulation to Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, after the oath-taking ceremony.

"Hearty congratulations to Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri @AjitPawarSpeaks as Deputy Chief Minister of the state. "I am confident this government will be continuously committed to the development and welfare of Maharashtra and will set new standards of progress in the state," Shah tweeted.

BJP working president J P Nadda also congratulated Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. "I Congratulate @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am sure that under the guidance of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji, BJP-NCP Gov will take Maharashtra to newer heights."

