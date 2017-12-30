New militant outfit busted in Manipur

A joint team of Manipur Police and 26 Assam Rifles troopers on Saturday busted a newly formed militant outfit and arrested three of its cadres

Imphal: A joint team of Manipur Police and 26 Assam Rifles troopers on Saturday busted a newly formed militant outfit and arrested three of its cadres. Imphal East district Police Superintendent Kabib K said: "The Chingtam Liberation Army had kidnapped truck driver A. Akhikho on Thursday night demanding a ransom of Rs 13 lakh."

Akhikho was kidnapped from Motbung in Senapati district triggering a highway blockade.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team launched a search operation during which the driver was rescued, Kabib added.

A China-made 9 mm pistol, four mobile handsets and a scooter were recovered from the arrested cadres.

The highway blockade demanding Akhikho's release was called off on Friday afternoon.