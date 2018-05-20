New mom Sunidhi Chauhan sings song on relationships

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who entered motherhood earlier this year, has lent her voice to a song which highlights relationships between a mother and child, wife and husband, and more



Sunidhi Chauhan

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who entered motherhood earlier this year, has lent her voice to a song which highlights relationships between a mother and child, wife and husband, and more. "I have experienced companionship and love through each of my relationships as a daughter, wife and friend. As I stepped into motherhood, each of these relationships in my life evolved and strengthened.

"I see my mother differently, my husband is more than my companion and partner and my child is the most sacred relationship I have acquired as a mother," Sunidhi said in a statement.

She has recorded the song for the channel Star Plus and will be aired soon. "It's for the first time that I have collaborated with Star Plus. I must say that it was a warm experience while working on the project," she said. Sunidhi collaborated with composer Ram Sampath and lyricist Swanand Kirkire for the song.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever