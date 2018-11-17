New mum Sania Mirza celebrates her birthday with family

tennis

Sania Mirza's husband Shoaib Malik posted this cute picture with his son and Sania's family (right) as an Instagram story

India tennis ace Sania Mirza, who welcomed son Izhaan earlier this month, turned 32 on Thursday and celebrated her birthday with parents Imran and Nasima, sister Anam, Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan. Shoaib shared this photograph (left) of Anam and him kissing Sania and wrote: "Happy birthday jaan."

Meanwhile, he posted this cute picture with son and Sania's family (right) as an Instagram story.

Yesterday, Sania tweeted this picture (centre) and wrote: "Went to the gym after weeks/months yesterday first times since I had my baby.. I was excited like a kid in a candy shop. It's going to be one lonnggg and fun road back mentally and physically !!gotta start somewhere so why not on my birthday #Day1."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates