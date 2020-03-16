New Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh wants a 'fit police force'

The office of the Mumbai police commissioner has vowed to bring fitness among his brigade. In a bid to reduce the level of obesity among the cops, the city police chief Parambir Singh has suggested officers to change their food habits by excluding the use of sugar in any form.

Singh is a fitness freak and is known to be health-conscious. After taking the charge as city police chief, Singh chaired many meetings and recently he called for a meeting of cops from across the city where he first discussed Mumbai's crime and give direction to them how to deactivate or control active anti-social elements in the city.

In the last hours of their meeting, he raised concerns regarding the police's diet and fitness and also suggested them to eat more fibre-containing foods and fruits.

He told them that fitness is very important in any form of life. A fit personnel can give more outcomes while performing their duties, which will also help them in thinking in solving crimes and acting on their cases more accurately.

After the brief discussion about healthcare and fitness tips with Singh, the officers were offered oats, diet sandwiches, sugar-free tea, etc. While sipping tea, Singh again reminded them to try to avoid sugar as much as they can to stay fit.

Singh said, "I like to stay fit. I have won a lot of won trophies while playing for the Maharashtra IPS cricket team. I have also been a captain of the team. I try to stay fit and I would like to have fit and fighting officer in the force. At the same time, they work hard and under stress in the station. But we would definitely try to encourage them to organise camps and more gyms for the police force."

