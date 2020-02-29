Search

New Mumbai Police Commissioner was appointed after discussion with CM, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Published: Feb 29, 2020, 18:54 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Singh has replaced Sanjay Barve, retired today as Mumbai's top cop

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Picture/Twitter Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Picture/Twitter Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said that the appointment of Prambir Singh as the Mumbai Police Commissioner was made only after a discussion with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He said: "After discussion with Chief Minister Thackeray, the Home Ministry announced that senior IPS officer Parambir Singh will be the new Mumbai Police Commissioner."

Singh has replaced Sanjay Barve, retired today as Mumbai's top cop. Singh was previously heading Maharashtra's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Barve had taken over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner on February 28 last year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

 

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK