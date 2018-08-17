New Pimpri Chinchwad commissionate for IT hub

national

Police will go to people to solve their problems - Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner kick started on August 15

During interaction with mediapersons after taking inauguration of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate on August 15, Police Commissioner R K Padmanabhan said that his aim is to decimate crime from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The interaction was organized by Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ).

He also that the police will be going to people to solve their problems, instead people going to the police. "We want civil policing here. Law and Order, traffic issues are the main priority. Will try get Pimpri-Chinchwad rid of crime. We will deploy police at major junctions to make them visible. It will also help in curbing street crime", he added.

The interaction was held at Auto Cluster in Chinchwad, from where the commissionerate is temporarily functioning. In April this year, the state cabinet had approved setting up of the Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissionerate at an expenditure of Rs 323 crore. The Commissionerate covers a population of 22-23 lakh, including 4-5 lakh from the rural areas around the twin industrial township.

The Pune-Mumbai expressway, Pune-Mumbai highway, Pune-Nashik highway and Katraj-Dehu Road bypass now fall under the jurisdiction of the new police commissionerate which covers 625 sq km area. There will be 4,840 officers and personnel including clerical staff. Of these 2,207 will be transferred from the Pune city and Pune rural police units, while 2,633 new posts will be created.

Commissioner of Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, RK Padmanabhan has appointed two women officers as zonal deputy commissioner of police (DCP). Smartna Patil has been given the charge of DCP (Zone 1) and Namrata Patil as DCP (Zone 2). Vinayak Dhakne has been posted as DCP (headquarters).

Zone 1 comprises of Dehuroad division and Pimpri division. Under Dehuroad division, the following police stations have been included - Dehuroad, Talegaon, Nigdi, Talegaon MIDC, and Pimpri division includes Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari, MIDC Police Stations.

Zone 2 includes Wakad division and Chakan division. Wakad division includes Wakad, Hinjewadi, Sangvi police stations and Chakan division includes Dighi, Alandi, Chakan and Chikhali police stations. DCP (headquarters) may supervise the crime branch, the traffic branch and the administrative department.

