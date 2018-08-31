New Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Gary Kirsten warns about not having magic wand

cricket

Former India coach Gary Kirsten was appointed coach and mentor of T20 franchise Bangalore yesterday. The South African southpaw will succeed ex-New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who was with Bangalore as both, player and coach, for the last eight editions.

"It's great to be part of the Bangalore family. I have enjoyed the time this year with the team as a batting mentor," said Kirsten, the man who coached India to the 2011 World Cup title.

Bangalore, who have made it to the T20 final thrice, are still yet to clinch the title. Kirsten made it clear that he wasn't coming over with any magic wand. "My coaching philosophies will not always work. I'm comfortable with it. I'm hopeful that in some environments they work," he said.

