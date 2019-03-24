New Scooby-Doo film casts Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne

hollywood

According to Variety, Zac Efron, 31, will take on the role of Fred Jones, while Amanda Seyfried, 33, will voice star as Daphne Blake

Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried have joined the cast of the new animated Scooby-Doo film. The film, titled Scooby, is set to be directed by Tony Cervone from a script by Matt Lieberman. The two stars join Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Tracy Morgan and Frank Welker in the project.

Forte will lend voice to the iconic character of Shaggy, the best friend of Scooby-Doo, who will be voiced by Welker in the animated feature. Rodriguez will take on the role of Velma, the brains of the group known as Mystery Inc, while Morgan will voice star as Captain Caveman, a character who has appeared in other Hanna Barbera cartoons, but not the original "Scooby-Doo".

The story sees the Mystery Inc. gang join forces with other heroes of the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from Dick Dastardly and his evil plans. The film has a release date of May 2020. The last Scooby-Doo project for the big screen was the 2004's live-action film Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, which featured Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, and Tim Blake Nelson.

