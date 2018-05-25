New series of books to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

Some of them will also explore "newer angles" on the man, widely hailed as India's Father of the Nation

A wide range of books and scholarly readings on Mahatma Gandhi will be published by the India office of Oxford University Press (OUP) to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

The publisher informed IANS that a series of new books will be commissioned, acclaimed old titles re-published, and online contests, as well as giveaways, will be used to promote these books, and create a deeper understanding about Gandhi. Some of them will also explore "newer angles" on the man, widely hailed as India's Father of the Nation.

"Gandhi is one figure who has his share of admirers and detractors. For all that he stood for, he is a political icon that cannot be ignored -- the icon who made the world sit up and notice. We are very excited about bringing new writings on the unexplored aspects of Gandhi. The fresh perspectives will help people across generations to see Gandhi in a new light," said Sugata Ghosh, Director, Academic India, OUP.

The initiative, the publisher said, will encourage discussions around Gandhi's socio-political contribution to India and the world. They will also highlight his inspiring intellectual legacy and create a space for both his followers and critics.

The series of books on Gandhi are timed to coincide with the celebrations around Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary and is a year-long exercise that will culminate on October 2, 2019.

The books on Gandhi will be made available in both print and digital formats. In addition, under OUP's Indian Languages Publishing Programme, some of these books will also be made available in Hindi and Bengali.

