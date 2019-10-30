New set of wheels for John Abraham

In 2013, John Abraham had gifted a superbike to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta for giving him a defining film in Shootout At Wadala. Six years since, it is a case of role reversal at play — the director, who is currently filming his next Mumbai Saga with Abraham, has gifted a pickup truck Isuzu DMax, priced at a cool Rs 30 lakh, to him as a token of appreciation.

"I haven't seen a person who is more enthusiastic about cars and bikes than John. He has an impressive fleet of cars and bikes. Last month, I bought the pickup truck for him after I noticed that it was missing from his collection. In fact, we took a test drive together and I could sense how much he liked it. He was initially shocked when he saw it parked in his premises," laughs Gupta as he talks of Abraham's reaction on being gifted the black beauty.

Mumbai Saga marks his third collaboration with the actor after Zinda (2006) and Shootout At Wadala. The filmmaker, who has completed a major chunk of the crime thriller that also features Emraan Hashmi, says Abraham was the perfect fit for the lead. "He will sport four different looks in the film. We have shot the portions that require him to sport a lean frame. Now, he is readying for the part that requires him to look muscular and tough."

