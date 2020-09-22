New Single Jaana Zaroori Tha aims to start a conversation on the sensitive issue of mental health

After the fun and new age Hate The Way, Velvet Vibes is all set to launch their second song titled Jaana Zaroori Tha. The track is sung, composed ad penned by Tejas Gambhir whose Corona Song went viral soon after its release. The song video has been directed by Shanawaz Nellikunnil and produced by Mourjo Chatterjee. Jaana Zaroori Tha features actor Shray Rai Tiwari. It is all set to release on September 22.

The song has been shot in the picturesque locales of Goa. What stands out about its music is the use of live instruments and orchestra, a rarity in our songs. The track conveys a rather important message, that of the significance of discussing mental health, anxiety and depression.

Check out the video here:

The lockdown owing to the Covid-19 heath pandemic witnessed a sharp rise in mental health issues. To address this grave crisis, the makers decided to come up with Jaana Zaroori Tha which is themed around mental health, so that it strikes the right chord with the listeners and audience.

Talking about the song, Miket Kanakia, founder of Velvet Vibes, shares, "Jaana Zaroori Tha comes from a personal space. It is well-timed and I hope that we can reach out to a wide audience with it. Our first song received a lot of love and we hope our second song turns out to be even bigger. It is a very special and important song and Tejas Gambhir has done a great job with the track."

Producer Mourjo Chatterjee says, "My first collaboration with Miket was very successful and so our expectations are quite high from Jaana Zaroori Tha because it is said that your second project determines your longevity. I cannot wait to hear how our listeners react to it. Our goal was to initiate a dialogue on mental health and I hope that the song has done so in a sensitive way."

Excited for the release of the song, musician Tejas Gambhir stated, Jaana Zaroori Tha talks about a rather sensitive issue. It was quite a challenge writing the song. If we can bring about a change through entertainment, then there's nothing like that. I hope we can achieve what we had set out to with this song and I wish that the audience will be as receptive of it as they had been of my earlier track."

