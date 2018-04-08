New skippers look to change Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab fortunes

Northern neighbours, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) open their campaign in the 11th edition at the PCA Stadium here this afternoon



Gautam Gambhir and Ravichandran Ashwin

Northern neighbours, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) open their campaign in the 11th edition at the PCA Stadium here this afternoon. The two teams, who have promised much and achieved little in the IPL, may think that their moment may finally come time around.

DD over the last decade have been underachievers, but as the mega-event enters its second decade, guided by a strong coach Ricky Ponting, Daredevils may well feel that they can finally lay their hands on the elusive trophy, especially led by a shrewd Gautam Gambhir who has done it with KKR in the past. On the other hand, barring one season, 2014, when they made it to the final, KXIP have disappointed their fans over the decade. But this season could well be theirs under new leader R Ashwin.

Much of the team's fortunes will depend on how well Ashwin handles the star-studded line-up which includes the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and David Miller. With KL Rahul and Karun Nair also in the line-up, the team is well stocked to finally make a season to remember.

Coach Brad Hodge feels that Ashwin's leadership would make a difference to KXIP. "I think he [Ashwin] is a very smart cricketer. I know the kind of mindset that he has so he is the right choice to captain Kings XI Punjab. I am a complete fan of having a bowling captain. I watched Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis. They led their teams to so many wins. Hopefully, Ashwin can do that for us," said the Aussie.

