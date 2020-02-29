New stage in an old setting

As you enter the lane that leads you to the famed Yash Raj Studio, you might want to stop short before the entrance at what looks like an oddball in a space surrounded by manicured buildings. Shivangini Mahendroo who manages the space chooses to aptly call it a "khandar" amidst the urban jungle — a dilapidated building you'd assume was abandoned if not for the location. If it seems familiar you've probably stalked Tiger Shroff on social media more than you'd like to admit. It was the location for his parkour stunts and will make an appearance in Baaghi 3.

Once guided inside, the ruins take a kitschy turn and signs in Hindi lead you to your destination on the second floor. On the ascend you'll find paintings that are a mish-mash of vintage and kitsch, several carved wooden jharokhas and numerous inexplicable items of decor. We'd recommend you to watch your step.



The stairway with paintings

Champak Studio, once a dance studio, rehearsal space and shooting location for producer-director Anand Mahendroo, has opened its doors as an intimate performance space this month. Managed by daughter Shivangini Mahendroo, biotechnologist-turned-curator, it has a lot going on for itself after you've recovered from the initial shock of the decor. A stage faces a seating area that has couches, dining tables, desks, chairs, artifacts, figurines and more paintings. Choose your seat wisely as you may well be sitting (literally) on a piece of television history. We spotted chairs from the '90s hit series Dekh Bhai Dekh and were informed that a corner teakwood desk made its appearance on the show too. Most of the other furniture and artifacts are from film and television sets and on some prodding Mahendroo will tell you the stories behind them. "Everything these days is post-modern, we wanted it to look Indian," says Pranav Brara, curator.

There's a rehearsal for an upcoming play in progress and the vibe is quite like that of being privy to a living-room conversation save for the proscenium space. It's relaxed and welcoming and we are told the sofas are replaced by chairs to seat 80 people on show days. "The furniture is rearranged based on the needs of the performance," Shivangini assures us.



Rehearsals in progress

Though it opened its doors to the public with a play, the curation ahead will include everything from music to wellness events, stand-up comedy, acting workshops and more. "The idea was to make it as inclusive as possible in terms of form and language," says Shivangini who grew up watching plays and concerts. "I was listening to Yanni much before I knew who he was," she says.

An industrial kitchen is in the making and plans are afoot for a café at the space. Prodding doesn't help and both Brara and Shivangini maintain they don't know what kind of food will be on offer yet. They do, however, have a calendar in place until April 5 and it includes Sarita Hussain's Zard Mausam, Trishla Patel's Mayday and acting and clowning workshops by Alok Ulfat and Rupesh Tillu respectively.



Shivangini Mahendroo and Pranav Brara

The kitsch doesn't stop at the staircase and makes its way to the washrooms too, with a painting, distressed walls and Hindi signs that, Shivangini says, are a stand-in for upcoming quirkier and gender-neutral ones. We'd arrive early on a show day, so as to take in the space before the performance begins.

At Champak Studio, Plot No 1, next to Yash Raj Studio, Fun Republic Lane, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Call 9999620407

Log on to facebook.com/ChampakStudio/

