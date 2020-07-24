Sign up

Dharavi is almost the spiritual home of hip-hop in the city, and The Dharavi Dream Project is an NGO that has been pushing the art form in the ghetto since 2014, training interested youngsters. But they are taking a detour with their next vocals workshop. It features Indian classical singer Apurva Pendharkar, who will share insights on her singing technique.

On July 28, 12.30 pm

