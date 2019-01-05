New voice phishing scam targeting Apple iPhone users

national

when the user called back, the automated system answered followed by a man with an Indian accent inquiring the reason for the call

Representational Image

If email phishing scams were not enough, a new voice phishing scam has been discovered. The scam is particularly targeting iPhone users by making calls that seem like they are coming from Apple Support.

According to TechCrunch, a user, Jody Westby, reported about a call from Apple Support asking for a call back from her. The contact information that came with the number appeared to be from Apple Inc.

However, when the user called back, the automated system answered followed by a man with an Indian accent inquiring the reason for the call.

When she informed that she was alerted about a breach at Apple and was asked to call on the support number, the call was disconnected after a brief moment. Undoubtedly, it was another case of a phishing scam to extract personal or financial information from users.

It is advisable to never answer to such phishing calls as support teams never proactively call you if something goes wrong with your device.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates