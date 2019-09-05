New web series trailer! The Family Man, featuring Manoj Bajpayee looks promising

And the trailer of upcoming web-series The Family Man, by Amazon Prime Video, is finally out. Manoj Bajpayee, who will be making his web debut with The Family Man, had earlier said that the web series pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung and it surely does - at least the trailer promises so.

Created by dynamic duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK), The Family Man is set to release on September 20, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Family Man also stars National Award winner Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwantary.

An edgy drama-thriller, The Family Man tells the story of a middle-class man Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who works for a special cell of the National Intelligence Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure and low paying job.

Catch The Family Man's trailer right here:

The Family Man is the first Indian Amazon Original Series to be showcased at The Television Critics Association* (TCA) in Los Angeles.

Marking creator duo Raj & DK's, digital debut, The Family Man is set to release on September 20, in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, German, Japanese, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Spanish.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, "With The Family Man, Amazon continues to bring distinctive and high quality storytelling to our audiences, reinforcing our commitment to being a home for talent, both in front of and behind the camera. The Family Man is a fast-paced drama-thriller that redefines mainstream viewing by bringing high-caliber creators such as Raj & DK along with an all-star cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Gul Panag, among others. The show seamlessly couples drama, action, thrill and surprisingly wry humor in a highly binge-worthy 10 episodes. Serious geo-politics forms the backdrop of the drama-thriller, taking The Family Man across the country, as he attempts to serve the nation. Viewers will also get deep insights into very relatable struggles of a Family Man, who attempts to balance both work and family."

Raj & DK, Producers of the Amazon Original, The Family Man, through their production company, D2R Films said, "We have been wanting to get into long-form storytelling, and were waiting for the right platform. And we found an amazing partner in Amazon Prime! It has truly been a wonderful journey, the start of a new and exciting inning, creating our first show. With The Family Man, we tried a new genre and an approach both challenging and satisfying. We tried our take on geo-politics, blended it into an action-y thriller and added doses of quirky humour that is usually not associated with a serious genre like this. Loosely inspired by present-day events, it is a grounded take on the life of a middle-class guy who is also tasked with the job of fighting terrorism. The Family Man is an ode to the common man - his hopes, aspirations, responsibilities and troubles. In this case, he's also pretty screwed - balancing family and saving the country."

"There is a lot of content out there for people to watch, so it becomes essential for us to not only make our series sincerely and sensitively but also to tell a unique story - something that concerns the common man and his uncommon life with his extra-ordinary struggle," Manoj said in a statement to IANS.

"To balance not only his family, but also his job which is very, very demanding. 'The Family Man' tells an important story that pays tribute to the everyday heroes whose sacrifices go unsung. And what can be better than making one's digital debut under the direction of talented Raj and DK whilst associating with a vast reaching digital platform," he added.

