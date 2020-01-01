Search

New Year 2020: Called out the dropping of actresses sans notice

Updated: Jan 01, 2020, 11:50 IST | Mohar Basu | Mumbai

"I understand that multiple actors are considered for roles, but [I had] one-on-one meetings with the makers, heard a full-fledged narration and discussed matters with them at length."

Taapsee Pannu, actress
I did it [went public about not being informed by the makers about being dropped from Pati Patni Aur Woh] so that hereon, people are wary of doing it again. The episode made me wonder what level of stardom does a female actor need to reach to stay away from an experience like this one.

After you've done credible work, you expect respect. I understand that multiple actors are considered for roles, but [I had] one-on-one meetings with the makers, heard a full-fledged narration and discussed matters with them at length. After this, if I'm not informed about being replaced and hear [of it] from the press, it's disheartening. It could have been handled better by the makers.

They met me afterwards, but clarification was too little, too late. I wish they had called me before, and not after I spoke up. My aim was not to target one producer or film, but the larger problem. Thank God, I had a strong line-up of movies so that no one could say, she is making an issue because she doesn't have work. That is often said when an actress speaks up. I chose to use my voice and power to create a more responsible workspace. I hope I was able to give courage to more women to take a stand.

