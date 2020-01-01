New Year 2020: Kanika Dhillon became first Bollywood writer to share poster credit

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I am glad that what we did with Judgementall Hai Kya [including the name of the writer on the poster and promotional material] has caught everyone's attention. With brave stories emerging, the ownership of stories should lie with the writers.

I initiated the conversation [about including her name] with Ekta [Kapoor, producer] when the promotional material was being designed. She welcomed the idea. Recently, Karan Johar, too, tweeted the names of writers Hussain Haidry and Sumit Roy with the first poster of Takht.

I am not sure if the remuneration rules as assigned by SWA [Screenwriters' Association], are being followed. But on the basis of sheer demand, writers must know their value.

