New year, healthy you

It's that time of the year when you are battling to keep another promise of a 'New Year, new you'. Keeping this in mind, several eateries across the city have introduced special month-long menus to help foodies start the year on a healthy note, while also treating their taste buds.

Best of both diets

As more people choose to adopt a vegan lifestyle or follow a Keto diet, this diner has introduced a menu that aims to help you to start the year on a healthy note. Their vegan and Keto-friendly menu includes vegan smoothie bowls and sandwiches, griddled cheese tacos and bun-less burgers. "We use substitutes like almond milk, tofu, and vegan cheese for our vegan options. Our tacos are made with cheese instead of refined flour and we use lettuce instead of regular refined flour burger buns for our Keto takers," says Sandip Dalvi, head chef.

At Jamjar Diner, Gazebo House, first floor, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Time 9 am to 1 am

Call 26415555

Jicama to the rescue

Have you heard of the jicama or Mexican yam bean? It contains vitamin C, folate, potassium and magnesium, is low in calories and high in fibre and water, making it ideal for those looking for healthy food options. And so, this eatery is serving jicama tacos — stone-ground maize flour tacos with jicama, fennel, celery salsa, fresh and sun-dried heirloom tomato salsa and guacamole. "Our jicama tacos are the perfect combination of stone-ground maize flour, fibre from jicama and good fat from avocados. We want people to enjoy eating out without feeling guilty," says founder Vanika Choudhary. They add pan-seared sea white prawns with chilli sea salt to the non-vegetarian version.

At Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar, Upadrastha House, Dr VB Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda. Also in Bandra.

Time 8 am to 10.30 pm

Call 7506577710

A Mexican-Spanish treat

Indulge in healthy Mexican and Spanish dishes from the resolution menu including succulent tuna cakes, guilt-free burrata salad with arugula leaves, balsamic caviar and lemon vinaigrette dressing and a Keto bacon-wrapped chicken rollo. "We have designed recipes that strike a balance between taste and nutrition. We've replaced spaghetti with a healthier version, and use ragi nachos and beetroot chips with salsa, guacamole and sour cream — all made in-house and healthy. We also have the ragi crepes made with a broccoli and sprout filling and pomodoro sauce instead of a wheat flour crepe with a cheesy and creamy filling," shares Harish Jadhav, executive chef. Their broccoli soup is made with almond milk while the pesto risotto uses quinoa instead of rice.

At Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, building no 87, 99, SV Road, Khar West.

Time 12.30 pm to 1.30 am

Call 9324191366

Vegan January

Start the year on a new note — go vegan. This eatery believes in celebrating Veganuary in the city. It's an international campaign that encourages people to try vegan fare for the month of January. "The menu features only vegan dishes, prepared with natural, organic and cruelty-free ingredients following healthy cooking techniques [baking, grilling, steaming, sautéing; no deep-fried dishes]. We've made sure the food is full of flavour as vegan doesn't mean bland," says Kaneesha Jain, founder. Their farm fresh pizza comprises stone-grilled gluten-free multigrain bases topped with broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers, olives and sun-dried tomatoes. They use in-house cashew cheese and tofu instead of cheese. The plant-based cheese is made in such a way that its taste is more or less the same as regular cheese.

At Santé Spa Cuisine, unit no 6, First International Financial Centre, G Block BKC.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 9136962944

Healthier than broccoli

For those who believed that broccoli was one of the healthiest ingredients on the table, meet the broccolini. This lean veggie is a hybrid of broccoli and Chinese broccoli. It has small florets, long stalks and a few small leaves, and every part is edible. And this BKC eatery is using it in their limited menu given its nutritional value. "The crunchy, flavoursome vegetable goes with a range of food and is easy to cook, making it a great item to eat every day. Broccolini is milder, with a sweet, earthy taste as compared to the bitter flavour of broccoli. And while it can be eaten raw, it's best cooked. It can be sautéed, steamed, roasted, and grilled," suggests chef Daya Singh. They also have a gamberoni made with prawns, a great source of high-quality protein, besides vitamins and minerals, while being low-calorie. "We serve it with cauliflower puree instead of potato."

At CinCin, ground floor, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 61378070

Detox for the win

This eatery roped in nutritionist Kavita Devgan for its detox menu, with dishes such as paneer skewer with pesto marinade, the classic dal khichdi made healthier with the use of brown rice. The rosemary garlic lamb chops are served with oatmeal poha, in owner Vikrant Batra's signature style, being served till February end.

At Cafe Delhi Heights, 462, Unit G-08A, Block 6, Phoenix Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Also in Kurla.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 9999754033

Local heroes

Offering patrons healthy options such as purple yam gn­occhi and mi­nestrone ve­rde soup, this eatery is using local ingredients. "We use green tomatoes in the soup instead of red, as this variant, only available in the winter here, is rich in vitamin A and C, potassium and dietary fibre. We use the whole tomato and don't strain the seeds or skin it, so that no fibre or nutrients are lost," says, Arina Suchde, consulting chef.

At The Pantry Cafe, Yashwant Chambers, Military Square Lane, Kala Ghoda.

Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm

Call 22700082

