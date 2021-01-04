New year, new playlist

Manoj Muntashir follows Rupali Jagga

I heard a lot of music during the lockdown, and while I was impressed by many artistes, I particularly liked Rupali Jagga for her outstanding renditions and bold demeanour. She is a chameleon. A naive girl otherwise, but a firefly on stage. One of her biggest strengths is how she interpreters and uses a song's lyrics.

Jigar Saraiya listens to Zaeden



Jigar Saraiya and Zaeden

I think Zaeden deserves [more attention]. He is both a singer, and a song-writer, and his lyrics particularly stand out. The reason I think his songs must be on listeners' playlists is because they are extremely melodious and gentle. He sings with his soul and I love the way he writes.

Kavita Seth recommends Raghav Chaitanya



Kavita Seth and Raghav Chaitanya

I first came across Raghav Chaitanya's work in Thappad. He had rendered the song, Ek tukda dhoop, and it immediately caught my attention. I hope that we get to hear more of him, and he sings songs of other genres. Not only does he have a good voice, but the manner in which he renders a song is also promising. He is technically sound, and his pronunciation is on point. In certain sections, one can notice that he flirts with the music. Such sections are specifically interesting.

Harshdeep Kaur listens to Simetri



Harshdeep Kaur and Simetri

Simetri is a singer-songwriter pop-duo comprising sisters Riya and Simran Duggal. They were winners of a talent hunt contest, which saw them compete with several independent artistes from across the country. I liked their original singles, Different kind of love, and You got me. They have a unique style of singing. Their Western songs definitely deserve attention. When they harmonise while singing together, they are absolutely flawless.

Javed Ali follows Swagat Rathod



Javed Ali and Swagat Rathod

Swagat Rathod is a YouTuber and a folk artiste who I came across a while ago. We worked together on the reality show, Jammin 3. He belongs to [AR] Rahman sir's institute and is a good artiste. He has an earthy voice, with a beautiful texture. Uski awaz mein mitti ki khushbu hai. The folk sections that he renders are particularly worthy of attention and appealing. The way he rendered Kesariya balma, is noteworthy.

