New year. New you

It's that time of the year again when most of us take a long, hard look at our lifestyles and promise to change for the better. However, statistics indicate that less than 25 per cent of people who make New Years' resolutions stick to them after the first month and a dismal eight per cent accomplish them. An app-based platform is launching a new programme to help change this status-quo.

"Starting January 5, we are initiating a month-long programme that invites participants to pick five areas for improvement — this could be their nutrition, water consumption, sleep habits, or mental health. Once they set their goals, a representative from our team will reach out to them and help them to refine their goals. We will also have daily check-ins, which take no longer than 15 minutes a day, to monitor progress and ensure that participants stick to their resolutions. The idea is for the coach to guide them for the period it takes for their resolutions to become habits," says Remya Nair, COO at Masterlife. She adds that participants can stagger their goals, if necessary, so that the exercise does not feel overwhelming. Participants are welcome to join at any time of the year.

Log on to Masterlife app on Google Play Store

Cost Rs 3,999

