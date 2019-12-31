New Year in Mumbai: Special local trains, BEST buses to operate today
Private cab aggregator Ola said they will be deploying Safety Scouts across cities, including Mumbai on New Year's Eve.
The Central and Western Railway will be running midnight special local trains and the BEST would be running additional buses in the night to cater to the New Year revellers.
A WR official said to clear extra rush of passengers on the occasion of the new year, Western Railway will run eight special local trains during the midnight of 31st December 2019 and 1st January 2020 including four from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate.
|
Down (Churchgate-Virar)
|
Up (Virar-Churchgate)
|
Station
|
Spl 1
|
Spl 3
|
Spl 5
|
Spl 7
|
Station
|
Spl 2
|
Spl 4
|
Spl 6
|
Spl 8
|
Churchgate
|
01.15
|
02.00
|
02.30
|
03.25
|
Virar
|
00.15
|
00.45
|
01.40
|
03.05
|
Marine Lines
|
01.18
|
02.03
|
02.33
|
03.28
|
Nallasopara
|
00.21
|
00.51
|
01.46
|
03.11
|
Charni Road
|
01.20
|
02.05
|
02.35
|
03.30
|
Vasai Road
|
00.26
|
00.56
|
01.51
|
03.16
|
Grant Road
|
01.23
|
02.08
|
02.38
|
03.33
|
Naigaon
|
00.30
|
01.00
|
01.55
|
03.20
|
Mumbai Central
|
01.25
|
02.10
|
02.40
|
03.35
|
Bhayandar
|
00.36
|
01.06
|
02.01
|
03.26
|
Mahalaxmi
|
01.28
|
02.13
|
02.43
|
03.38
|
Mira Road
|
00.41
|
01.11
|
02.06
|
03.31
|
Lower Parel
|
01.31
|
02.16
|
02.46
|
03.41
|
Dahisar
|
00.45
|
01.15
|
02.10
|
03.35
|
Prabhadevi
|
01.34
|
02.19
|
02.49
|
03.44
|
Borivali
|
00.49
|
01.19
|
02.14
|
03.39
|
Dadar
|
01.36
|
02.21
|
02.51
|
03.46
|
Kandivali
|
00.53
|
01.23
|
02.18
|
03.43
|
Matunga Road
|
01.38
|
02.23
|
02.53
|
03.48
|
Malad
|
00.56
|
01.26
|
02.21
|
03.46
|
Mahim Jn.
|
01.41
|
02.26
|
02.56
|
03.51
|
Goregaon
|
00.59
|
01.29
|
02.24
|
03.49
|
Bandra
|
01.45
|
02.30
|
03.00
|
03.55
|
Ram Mandir
|
01.01
|
01.31
|
02.26
|
03.51
|
Khar
|
01.48
|
02.33
|
03.03
|
03.58
|
Jogeshwari
|
01.04
|
01.34
|
02.29
|
03.54
|
Santacruz
|
01.50
|
02.35
|
03.05
|
04.00
|
Andheri
|
01.08
|
01.38
|
02.33
|
03.58
|
Ville Parle
|
01.53
|
02.38
|
03.08
|
04.03
|
Ville Parle
|
01.11
|
01.41
|
02.36
|
04.01
|
Andheri
|
01.58
|
02.43
|
03.13
|
04.08
|
Santacruz
|
01.14
|
01.44
|
02.39
|
04.04
|
Jogeshwari
|
02.01
|
02.46
|
03.16
|
04.11
|
Khar
|
01.17
|
01.47
|
02.42
|
04.07
|
Ram Mandir
|
02.04
|
02.49
|
03.19
|
04.14
|
Bandra
|
01.21
|
01.51
|
02.46
|
04.11
|
Goregaon
|
02.06
|
02.51
|
03.21
|
04.16
|
Mahim Jn
|
01.24
|
01.54
|
02.49
|
04.14
|
Malad
|
02.10
|
02.55
|
03.25
|
04.20
|
Matunga Road
|
01.27
|
01.57
|
02.52
|
04.17
|
Kandivali
|
02.13
|
02.58
|
03.28
|
04.23
|
Dadar
|
01.30
|
02.00
|
02.55
|
04.20
|
Borivali
|
02.18
|
03.03
|
03.33
|
04.28
|
Prabhadevi
|
01.32
|
02.02
|
02.57
|
04.22
|
Dahisar
|
02.22
|
03.07
|
03.37
|
04.32
|
Lower Parel
|
01.35
|
02.05
|
03.00
|
04.25
|
Mira Road
|
02.27
|
03.12
|
03.42
|
04.37
|
Mahalaxmi
|
01.38
|
02.08
|
03.03
|
04.28
|
Bhayandar
|
02.32
|
03.17
|
03.47
|
04.42
|
Mumbai Central
|
01.41
|
02.11
|
03.06
|
04.31
|
Naigaon
|
02.38
|
03.23
|
03.53
|
04.48
|
Grant Road
|
01.43
|
02.13
|
03.08
|
04.33
|
Vasai Road
|
02.43
|
03.28
|
03.58
|
04.53
|
Charni Road
|
01.45
|
02.15
|
03.10
|
04.35
|
Nallasopara
|
02.48
|
03.33
|
04.03
|
04.58
|
Marine Lines
|
01.48
|
02.18
|
03.13
|
04.37
|
Virar
|
02.55
|
03.40
|
04.10
|
05.05
|
Churchgate
|
01.52
|
02.22
|
03.17
|
04.41
Trains from Churchgate will depart at 1.15 am, 2 am. 2:30 am and 3:25 am with the last train reaching Virar at 5.05 am. Trains from Virar will leave at 12:15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am and 3.05 am.
Central Railway will run four suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai - Panvel. The first Kalyan Special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 1.30 am and arrive Kalyan at 3.00 am and the first CSMT Special will leave Kalyan at 01.30 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 3 am.
On the harbour line, a Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 1.30 am and arrive Panvel at 2.50 am. The CSMT Harbour Special will leave Panvel at 1.30 am and arrive CSMT at 2.50 am.
The BEST will operate 20 late-night buses in six routes across island city from Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty and Gorai creek. The buses will ply on route numbers 7 Ltd. 111, 112, 203. 231. 241 and additional buses will be run as required depending on crowd conditions in various parts of city and suburbs.
Private cab aggregator Ola said they will be deploying Safety Scouts across cities, including Mumbai on New Year’s Eve. The team comprising of both male and female personnel are specially trained by Ola to help provide safety and mobility support to citizens in high traffic areas on the 31st of December. Additionally, Ola will also be deploying Quick Response Teams, a special fleet of cars with a first aid kit, and trained personnel to attend to emergency situations through the night.
