New Year in Mumbai: Special local trains, BEST buses to operate today

The Central and Western Railway will be running midnight special local trains and the BEST would be running additional buses in the night to cater to the New Year revellers.

A WR official said to clear extra rush of passengers on the occasion of the new year, Western Railway will run eight special local trains during the midnight of 31st December 2019 and 1st January 2020 including four from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate.

Down (Churchgate-Virar) Up (Virar-Churchgate) Station Spl 1 Spl 3 Spl 5 Spl 7 Station Spl 2 Spl 4 Spl 6 Spl 8 Churchgate 01.15 02.00 02.30 03.25 Virar 00.15 00.45 01.40 03.05 Marine Lines 01.18 02.03 02.33 03.28 Nallasopara 00.21 00.51 01.46 03.11 Charni Road 01.20 02.05 02.35 03.30 Vasai Road 00.26 00.56 01.51 03.16 Grant Road 01.23 02.08 02.38 03.33 Naigaon 00.30 01.00 01.55 03.20 Mumbai Central 01.25 02.10 02.40 03.35 Bhayandar 00.36 01.06 02.01 03.26 Mahalaxmi 01.28 02.13 02.43 03.38 Mira Road 00.41 01.11 02.06 03.31 Lower Parel 01.31 02.16 02.46 03.41 Dahisar 00.45 01.15 02.10 03.35 Prabhadevi 01.34 02.19 02.49 03.44 Borivali 00.49 01.19 02.14 03.39 Dadar 01.36 02.21 02.51 03.46 Kandivali 00.53 01.23 02.18 03.43 Matunga Road 01.38 02.23 02.53 03.48 Malad 00.56 01.26 02.21 03.46 Mahim Jn. 01.41 02.26 02.56 03.51 Goregaon 00.59 01.29 02.24 03.49 Bandra 01.45 02.30 03.00 03.55 Ram Mandir 01.01 01.31 02.26 03.51 Khar 01.48 02.33 03.03 03.58 Jogeshwari 01.04 01.34 02.29 03.54 Santacruz 01.50 02.35 03.05 04.00 Andheri 01.08 01.38 02.33 03.58 Ville Parle 01.53 02.38 03.08 04.03 Ville Parle 01.11 01.41 02.36 04.01 Andheri 01.58 02.43 03.13 04.08 Santacruz 01.14 01.44 02.39 04.04 Jogeshwari 02.01 02.46 03.16 04.11 Khar 01.17 01.47 02.42 04.07 Ram Mandir 02.04 02.49 03.19 04.14 Bandra 01.21 01.51 02.46 04.11 Goregaon 02.06 02.51 03.21 04.16 Mahim Jn 01.24 01.54 02.49 04.14 Malad 02.10 02.55 03.25 04.20 Matunga Road 01.27 01.57 02.52 04.17 Kandivali 02.13 02.58 03.28 04.23 Dadar 01.30 02.00 02.55 04.20 Borivali 02.18 03.03 03.33 04.28 Prabhadevi 01.32 02.02 02.57 04.22 Dahisar 02.22 03.07 03.37 04.32 Lower Parel 01.35 02.05 03.00 04.25 Mira Road 02.27 03.12 03.42 04.37 Mahalaxmi 01.38 02.08 03.03 04.28 Bhayandar 02.32 03.17 03.47 04.42 Mumbai Central 01.41 02.11 03.06 04.31 Naigaon 02.38 03.23 03.53 04.48 Grant Road 01.43 02.13 03.08 04.33 Vasai Road 02.43 03.28 03.58 04.53 Charni Road 01.45 02.15 03.10 04.35 Nallasopara 02.48 03.33 04.03 04.58 Marine Lines 01.48 02.18 03.13 04.37 Virar 02.55 03.40 04.10 05.05 Churchgate 01.52 02.22 03.17 04.41



Trains from Churchgate will depart at 1.15 am, 2 am. 2:30 am and 3:25 am with the last train reaching Virar at 5.05 am. Trains from Virar will leave at 12:15 am, 12.45 am, 1.40 am and 3.05 am.

Central Railway will run four suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai - Panvel. The first Kalyan Special will leave CSMT Mumbai at 1.30 am and arrive Kalyan at 3.00 am and the first CSMT Special will leave Kalyan at 01.30 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 3 am.

On the harbour line, a Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 1.30 am and arrive Panvel at 2.50 am. The CSMT Harbour Special will leave Panvel at 1.30 am and arrive CSMT at 2.50 am.

The BEST will operate 20 late-night buses in six routes across island city from Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty and Gorai creek. The buses will ply on route numbers 7 Ltd. 111, 112, 203. 231. 241 and additional buses will be run as required depending on crowd conditions in various parts of city and suburbs.

Private cab aggregator Ola said they will be deploying Safety Scouts across cities, including Mumbai on New Year’s Eve. The team comprising of both male and female personnel are specially trained by Ola to help provide safety and mobility support to citizens in high traffic areas on the 31st of December. Additionally, Ola will also be deploying Quick Response Teams, a special fleet of cars with a first aid kit, and trained personnel to attend to emergency situations through the night.

