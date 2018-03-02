New York Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez claims to openly defy new Immigration laws

New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez on Thursday promised to remain defiant in connection with conducting a public demonstration that blocked the movement of an ambulance carrying a Trinidad and Tobago native

New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez on Thursday promised to remain defiant in connection with conducting a public demonstration that blocked the movement of an ambulance carrying a Trinidad and Tobago native, detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He took to Twitter to say, "We will continue to unapologetically resist any attacks on immigrants. We are the majority and we will prevail. Thank you to my brothers for standing with me today".

Ydanis was arrested earlier this year in January for blocking a vehicle transporting Ravi Ragbir from a downtown federal building in an ambulance. 18 people were arrested in connection with this incident near Centre and Worth streets in Manhattan. Ragbir and Rodriguez were part of the group which protested against the new immigration police formulated by the Trump government. As a result, Ragbir was detained by (ICE) and was taken to a nearby hospital for a preliminary check-up before presenting him in the court when the incident took place. Rodriguez was one of several people who accompanied Ragbir to that routine check-in with ICE officials. Ragbir was subsequently arrested by the authorities. As a result, Ragbir now faces deportation to his native country.

