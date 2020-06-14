New York governor signs police accountability legislation

New York governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law on Friday a sweeping package of police accountability measures that received new backing following protests against George Floyd's killing, including one allowing the release of officers' long-withheld disciplinary records.

The measures were approved earlier this week by the state's Democratic-led Legislature. Some of the bills had been proposed in the years past and failed to win approval, but lawmakers moved with new urgency in the wake of massive, nationwide demonstrations over Floyd's death.

"Police reform is long overdue, and Mr Floyd's murder is only the most recent murder," Cuomo, a Democrat, said. Cuomo was joined at the signing ceremony by the Rev. Al Sharpton, Valerie Bell, the mother of Sean Bell, who was killed by an officer in 2006, and Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by police in New York in 2014. "It was a long time coming, but it came," Carr said.

Trump changes date of 1st rally over racism controversy

US President Donald Trump announced that his first election rally in months will be held on June 20 in Tulsa instead of June 19, after activists criticised him for what they called a nod to white supremacists. Trump said that he had decided to postpone the event because June 19 commemorates the abolition of slavery in the US.

Australian anti-racism protesters defy COVID-19 restrictions

Defying the Australian government's COVID-19 restrictions, hundreds of people took to the streets in Sydney to protest against custodial deaths of aboriginals in the country. The New South Wales police blocked the perimeter around the Sydney Town Hall and deployed around 600 officers to prevent the protest on Friday.

