New York nanny sentenced to life for murdering kids in her care

Yoselyn Ortega was found guilty of killing two children. Pic/AP

A New York nanny convicted of fatally stabbing two young children in her care was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a crime that has been described as every parent's nightmare.

In a case that drew national headlines, Yoselyn Ortega, 56, was found guilty by a jury in April of murdering both Lucia Krim, 6, nicknamed Lulu, and her 2-year-old brother, Leo, and leaving their bloody bodies in a bathtub in their luxury Manhattan apartment in October 2012. Judge Gregory Carro on Monday called the case "pure evil" before issuing the sentence, the stiffest available.

Before hearing the sentence, Ortega addressed the court and apologised. She spoke in Spanish through a translator. "I'm very sorry for everything that happened... I ask for a great deal of forgiveness," she said in a shaky voice.

The two-month trial featured testimony by the children's mother, Marina Krim. Marina and her husband Kevin Krim left the courtroom before the sentence was read.

