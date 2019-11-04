New Zealand beat England by 21 runs to level series

Wellington: The safe hands of Colin de Grandhomme proved crucial as New Zealand drew level with England 1-1 in their Twenty20 international series in Wellington on Sunday. While De Grandhomme was pouching all four skied balls that went his way, England were left to rue an uncomfortable day in the field with six spilled chances including three by James Vince.

New Zealand were sent in to bat first and made their most of the errant fielding to post 176 for eight. Martin Guptill at the top of the innings clouted 41 off 28 deliveries, while Jimmy Neesham belted 42 off 22, including four sixes, before he was removed on the final ball of the innings. De Grandhomme also pushed the pace, facing only 12 balls for a whirlwind 28.

England in reply looked comfortable at 91 for four in the 11th over before New Zealand removed the remaining six wickets to end the innings with a ball to spare. Mitchell Santner claimed three for 25 while Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi took two wickets apiece. After England lost Johnny Bairstow first ball, and Vince in the second over, Eoin Morgan (32) and Dawid Malan (39) set about rebuilding the innings.

But when Morgan gave de Grandhomme his first catch, the wickets fell regularly with only Chris Jordan (36 off 19) providing any solid resistance at the lower part of the batting order. Malan fell to an exceptional diving catch by Guptill who also accounted for the wicket of Jordan in a polished New Zealand fielding performance.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever