New Zealand beat Sri Lankan by 423 runs for record series win

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson with the ANZ Test series trophy in Christchurch yesterday. Pic/AFP

New Zealand completed their demolition of Sri Lanka on Day Five of the second Test in Christchurch yesterday, needing only 14 balls to take the last three wickets for a colossal 423-run victory.

The overwhelming victory gave New Zealand the series 1-0 after the first Test in Wellington was drawn. This is the first time in their 88-year Test history that New Zealand have won four successive series, following wins over the West Indies, England and Pakistan this year. Trent Boult and Neil Wagner mopped up the innings to have Sri Lanka 236 for nine with the injured Angelo Mathews not returning to finish his innings.

Sri Lanka resumed the final day on 231 for six and were in trouble. Suranga Lakmal was bowled by Trent Boult on the third ball of the morning without adding to his overnight 18. Neil Wagner had Dilruwan Perera caught in the next over for 22 before Boult came back to finish the innings, trapping Dushmantha Chameera in his second over for three. Wagner, who had struggled for wickets in the series, found the Christchurch conditions to his liking and took four for 48. Boult finished with three for 77.

