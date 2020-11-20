Watch Video: New Zealand cops dance to Kala Chashma during Diwali celebrations

A video of a group of police officials from the Wellington Police Academy is going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The video shows officials from the police academy dancing to Bollywood songs “Kala Chashma” and “Kar Gayi Chhull,” while entertaining a crowd during Diwali festivities.

Dressed in their uniforms, the cops moved in perfect coordination and the quintessential Bollywood zing in their performance is hard to miss. The part where some of them pull out Kala Chashmas for the hook step is particularly cool.

As expected, internet loved their performance and choreography.

They all danced just so well!!! Full on desi vibes. No discomfort or anything. — Ankit (@ap141994) November 18, 2020

Thank you very much, New Zealand Police, you celebrated our festival Deepawali with so much pomp. — ravindra kumar ( Dhoni) (@tPi2nXMA6qgnJaY) November 19, 2020

