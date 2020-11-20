Search

Watch Video: New Zealand cops dance to Kala Chashma during Diwali celebrations

Updated: 20 November, 2020 08:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Wellington

Dressed in their uniforms, the cops moved in perfect coordination and the quintessential Bollywood zing in their performance is hard to miss.

Screengrab from the video
A video of a group of police officials from the Wellington Police Academy is going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

The video shows officials from the police academy dancing to Bollywood songs “Kala Chashma” and “Kar Gayi Chhull,” while entertaining a crowd during Diwali festivities.

Dressed in their uniforms, the cops moved in perfect coordination and the quintessential Bollywood zing in their performance is hard to miss. The part where some of them pull out Kala Chashmas for the hook step is particularly cool.

Watch the video here.

As expected, internet loved their performance and choreography.

