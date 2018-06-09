New Zealand cricketer Rob Nicol announces retirement

Rob Nicol made his international debut in the shortest format when he featured in the 2010 ICC World T20 in the West Indies

Rob Nicol/AFP

New Zealand opening batsman Rob Nicol on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The 35-year-old featured in two Tests, 22 ODIs and 21 T20Is, scoring 941 runs that included two centuries in the 50-over format. Nicol made his international debut in the shortest format when he featured in the 2010 ICC World T20 in the West Indies, before becoming only the second New Zealander, after Martin Guptill, to score a century on his ODI debut, against Zimbabwe.

His second and the only other international ton came against the same opposition in 2012. Nicol last represented the Kiwis on the tour to Sri Lanka in 2013.

Also Read: New Zealand Women Score 490/4 Vs Ireland, Highest Ever In ODIs

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever