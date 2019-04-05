New Zealand Massacre: Gunman faces 89 charges

crime

Police had earlier filed a single, representative murder charge against Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant

Brenton Tarrant. Pic/AFP

The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges when he makes his second court appearance, New Zealand police said on Thursday.

Police had earlier filed a single, representative murder charge against Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant. He is due to appear via video link during a brief hearing on Friday, and won't be required to enter a plea.

Police said in a brief statement that they were considering filing more charges against Tarrant but couldn't comment further as the case was before the court. Tarrant's case has now been moved to the High Court due to the seriousness of the charges.

