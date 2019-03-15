New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: 40 dead, 20 badly hurt in mosque attacks

Published: Mar 15, 2019, 12:32 IST | Agencies

"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," she said. "From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned."

Jacinda Ardern

Forty people were killed and 20 more were seriously injured in armed assaults on two Christchurch mosques Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"Two explosive devices attached to suspect vehicles have now been found and they have been disarmed," she added.

