New Zealand reach 38-2 after Neil Wagner, Trent Boult carve through Bangladesh

New Zealand's batsman Kane Williamson plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das (R) looks on during day four of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 11, 2019.Pic/AFP

New Zealand were 38 for two, trailing Bangladesh by 173 at stumps on day three of the rain-shortened second Test in Wellington yesterday. New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval went cheaply, leaving Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to hold the fort until the return of rain brought an early end to the day less than 12 overs after tea.

Taylor, the only top-order New Zealand batsman to fail in the first Test, was in a particularly aggressive mood with boundaries off the first two balls he faced. By the time the players left the field he had 19 from 13 deliveries with Williamson on 10 from 17 as New Zealand set about reeling in Bangladesh's 211.

Tamim Iqbal gave the tourists a sound start with 74 before they wilted in the face of a barrage from New Zealand's short-ball king Neil Wagner who took four for 28. Bangladesh, having reached 119 for one, saw the next nine wickets fall for just 92 runs. In reply, NZ were two for eight before Williamson and Taylor began their rescue mission.

