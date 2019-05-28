New Zealand to announce first 'Well-being Budget'
The New Zealand coalition government is committed to putting people's well-being and the environment at the heart of its policies, including reporting against a wider set of well-being indicators in future Budgets, it was said in last years' budget
Wellington: The New Zealand government will deliver its first ever "Well-being Budget" this Thursday, said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday.
Instead of meeting GDP goals, this year's government budget is understood to be focused on social issues such as mental health, homelessness and child poverty. "Mental health will be a cornerstone of the government's budget," Ardern told the media.
"This demonstrates our spending parameters for this budget, which a lot of investment has been shared over the past months as we made announcements to tackle the long term challenges facing New Zealand and to improve the well-being of all of us."
The New Zealand coalition government is committed to putting people's well-being and the environment at the heart of its policies, including reporting against a wider set of well-being indicators in future Budgets, it was said in last years' budget.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
India's first four-wheeler auto rickshaw comes to Mumbai